The State Minister for Works and Transport, Joy Kabatsi has asked the outgoing Managing Director of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, Dr.David Kakuba to prepare his handover report.

Dr.Kakuba’s current term that started in June 2017 ends on June, 30 and he recently wrote to Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala(Works and Transport Minister) informing him of the expiry of the term.

However, in response, the junior minister has asked Kakuba to prepare a report to allow a smooth continuity of activities as the aviation regulator after the expiry of his contract.

“Taking into account the remaining time of your contract and to enable smooth and orderly continuity of the activities of the authorities, you are required to submit a comprehensive handover,” Minister Kabatsi’s letter reads in part.

According to the letter, Kakuba is supposed to include in detail, what he had earlier put in his end of term report including the implementation of activities set out for him.

“The handover should specifically show the level of implementation of activities of the strategic plan FY 2018/2019 to FY 2022/2023 as well as the recently developed Covid-19 and post Covid-19 contingency plan.”

In the letter, Minister Kabatsi has also directed the outgoing Civil Aviation boss to show guidance and conclusion of the audit of the International Civil Aviation Organization(ICAO) that led to the certification of Entebbe international airport.

“……you are required to submit the conclusion of the financial audit by the Auditor General and any other that may still be outstanding.”

Kakuba has also been asked to ensure in the detailed report to the minister, he indicates the Civil Aviation Authority projects indicating their level of implementation and funding.

He has been asked to ensure the report is handed over by June 22, eight days before the expiry of his contract.

“I wish to take this opportunity to sincerely thank you for the services you have rendered to UCCA over the years and especially the time you have been CEO and accounting officer which period has registered some achievements as indicated in your end of term report,” Minister Kabatsi says.

CAA in their statement said Kakuba will be retiring once his contract winds up.

“This is to clarify that contrary to some reports, the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) Director-General, Prof. David Kakuba’s contract ends at the end of June 2020. He has diligently served and is completing his term before retiring honorably. During the13 years, some of which he served as Deputy Managing Director, he registered various successes, such as the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council President’s Award for outstanding performance in a security audit on Uganda. The implementation of the Entebbe International Airport upgrade and expansion projects, automation, and upgrade of air navigation systems and promulgation of the CAA Amendment Act, 2019, are among other successes. We wish him well in his retirement,” the statement read.