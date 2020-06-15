By Andrew Nakhaboya

Residents of Bulucheke and Bumayoka Sub Counties in Bududa district have protested the laxity in the security at a quarantine centre in the area.

They argue that some of the people quarantined at the centre sneak out of the centre to meet their relatives every evening.

Bududa established a quarantine centre at Bulucheke secondary school as part of the efforts to restrain the influx of those who were flocking in from the neighbouring Kenya and other areas through non gazetted routes.

There are over 30 Covid-19 suspects quarantined at the centre but residents said the security at the quarantine centre has not done enough to deter the suspects from moving out of the centre which puts the lives of those in the community at risk of contracting the disease.

Fazila Nandutu, a hotel operator in Kuushu Town Council said she has often seen some of the suspects in the nearby trading centre.

She wants security at the centre beefed up to ensure no suspects gets into contact with community members.

Peter Bulafu, a resident of Kuushu town council wants the district COVID-19 task force to quarantine the suspects from their homes if they can’t be managed at the centre.

Reverend Peter Musapiti, the LCI Chairperson of Shiluku South village said that the suspected patients had often been sighted sending children to buy for them merchandise water from shops in Kuushu Town council.

Jafari Magyezi, the District Police Commander Bududa who is also a member on the District Covid-19 taskforce, said that residents security has been beefed up at the centre.

He said that an additional three police officers and one Local Defense Unit officer have been deployed.