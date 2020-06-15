Opposition leaders Dr Kiiza Besigye and Robert Kyagulanyi have joined hands to unseat incumbent President Yoweri Museveni in the 2021 general elections.

Forum for Democratic Change’s (FDC) Dr.Kizza Besigye and Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine made the announcement today.

It remains to be seen how their supporters will react to the political coalition.

Relations between FDC and Bobi Wine’s People Power supporters have been sour since the emergence of Kyagulanyi as a political force.

Kyagulanyi made his name as a kingmaker in 2018 after ensuring the election to parliament of Bugiri Municipality’s Asuman Basalirwa and Arua MP Kassiano Wadri. Both contests were bitterly fought.

Basalirwa and Wadri did not have the support of their traditional parties despite popularity with the electorate. Kyagulanyi went against the grain to show them support.

Animosity between People Power and FDC supporters has since been most pronounced on social media.

The latest incident involved activist and Makerere University don Dr Stella Nyanzi. Dr Nyanzi was insulted by Besigye supporters for suggesting he stand down to allow Kyagulanyi run for president with the opposition base united behind him.

However, on Monday, the two camps came together to announce a coalition starting with the current Coronavirus pandemic.

At the press conference, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago spoke on behalf of Dr Besigye. Jeema party president Asuman Basalirwa spoke on behalf of Robert Kyagulanyi who heads the People Power Movement.

“We want to see government put in place a proper recovery plan. We must confront and take the bull by its horns,” Lukwago said.

2021 polls in sight

While the press conference’s main focus was the Coronavirus pandemic, the opposition politicians said this was the first step to lead to regime change in the forthcoming 2021 polls.

The Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi said negotiations have been ongoing for a long time, noting that now is the time to unveil the outcome.

“We have been talking and this we are doing is yet another step in the right direction. We see the counterattacks and it should be message we should not be each other’s enemy. We must know that there is only one enemy,” Kyagulanyi said.

He said, “This country is bigger than all of us individuals. We as leaders can only see and show you the way. We are announcing these activities and can only succeed if we all work hand in hand.”

Four time presidential candidate, Dr.Kizza Besigye said the Coronavirus has provided the much needed launch-pad that will see united efforts to take on the ruling government.

“It has not been an easy journey to come to this day of joining hands as united forces of change. What we have done today is a new chapter calling upon all Ugandans to come together,” Besigye said.

He added: “Indeed Covid has shown how the people Uganda have been brought to the brink of destruction. What we are doing today is giving direction to the more than 90% population to regain their country. This is a clarion call to say time has come to raise our voices and say this is our country.”

FDC president, Patrick Amuriat described the moment as a rare opportunity for “forces of change” to come together for a common.

“This is something we will offer to Ugandans as a vehicle of liberation. There have been ups and downs but unity of this nature requires patience and sacrifice. We would like to see a united opposition to take forward the struggle,”Amuriat said.

The FDC national chairman, Ambassador Wasswa Birigwa emphasized that whereas the two camps have been fighting in public; in the background were efforts to see they come together.