Forum for Democratic Change’s Dr.Kizza Besigye and Kyadondo East MP cum People Power leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine have announced countrywide protests over how the government has handled the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint press briefing addressed on Monday morning in Wakiso by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago on behalf of Besigye and Asuman Basalirwa on behalf of Bobi Wine, the two opposition bigwigs said the developments after the pandemic broke out show that there was no contingency plan in regards handling the pandemic.

Describing themselves as pro-democratic forces, the opposition politicians said the government has not put in place a proper recovery plan for the country against the pandemic and called upon the public to rise to the demand for it.

“We are going to lead Ugandans in ensuring they rise to defend their rights. We want to see the government put in place a proper recovery plan. We must confront and take the bull by its horns,” Lukwago told a news conference.

The Kampala Lord Mayor explained that whereas Ugandans have been under lockdown for over three months, the government has not shown definite plans on how every sector is going to recover.

Citing utilities, they said, the government ought to put a waiver on electricity and water bills but the opposition politicians said this has not been done.

“Government should give subsidies to National Water and Sewerage Corporation and Umeme to ensure they provide water and electricity services to Ugandans free of charge so they can recover from the effects of the pandemic,” Lukwago noted.

“All citizens wherever they are should join us to force the government to provide food to all the vulnerable people in all parts of the country. Those who feel hungry and angry should bang spoons, saucepans, and plates at the same time to force the government to do something.”

Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze said: “Don’t fault us if we start with Covid-19. We can’t continue burying heads in the sand. We are going to show the government it has no power to lock up Ugandans”

The FDC president, Patrick Amuriat described it as a historic and new beginning for the opposition.

“Covid-19 has brought a golden opportunity for us. This is something we will offer to Ugandans as a vehicle of liberation. There have been ups and downs but the unity of this nature requires patience and sacrifice. We would like to see a united opposition to take forward the struggle,” Amuriat said.

Talking about the forthcoming polls, Amuriat said the “scientific” elections will not be allowed because this is meant to ensure there is rigging.