The Archbishop of Church of Uganda Dr Kaziimba Mugalu has challenged leaders to develop a culture of peacefully handing over power when the time beckons.

He made the remarks during the third Sunday after the celebration of the Holy trinity.

Ntagali appealed to Christians to rely on God – dissuading them from vices like corruption, domestic violence among others.

Dr. Kazimba said leaders need to emulate the church which ensures continuity through systematic change of leaderships citing the transfer of power from Archbishop emeritus Stanley Ntagali to him.

The Archbishop’s remarks come at a time when the public space is filled with debate the forthcoming elections.

The clergy’s remark come at the time when the country is engrossed in a debate over holding elections amidst the covid 19 restrictions.

The Archbishop emeritus Stanley Ntagali, used the same service to draw attention to the increasing cases of Covid-19 in the country – which are threatening to hit the 1000 mark.