Police in Naggalama, Mukono district has kicked off a hunt for a man who killed his lover with whom they had separated two months ago.

According to deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire the incident happened on Saturday night when Abdalla Zaake Matovu, stabbed his ex-lover, Prosy Namaganda.

“The incident was reported at Naggalama Police Station by one Okanga Tadeo aged 36, a resident of Namasumbi LC1 Ntonto Parish Kyampisi Sub-county in Mukono District. It is alleged that Prossy Namaganda, 28, was stabbed to death by Matovu Abdalah Zake, ex-husband whom she produced three children with but had separated,” Owoyesigyire said.

He noted that the incident is believed to have taken place at around 11 pm in Namaganda’s rented room and one of the neighbours heard the deceased’s children crying out loud that their father had killed the mother.

“Unfortunately, the suspect is on the run and police is looking for him.”

According to Tadeo Okanga, a resident, Matovu, and Namaganda had been lovers but separated two months ago during the lockdown after developing misunderstandings.

It is also reported that following the misunderstandings, Namaganda decided to leave the home to rent her own house.

“The scene was visited by Nagalama Police team, and her body conveyed to city mortuary Mulago for postmortem,” the deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyie said.

Domestic violence

Police recently said there has been a suggested increase in the number of domestic violence cases reported during the past few months of the Coronavirus lockdown around the country.

“We are having an increase in domestic violence cases in the country. We have seen this across the globe but particularly for Uganda we are also seeing these cases,” deputy police spokesperson Polly Namaye said recently

She said for the domestic violence cases alone, the force has recorded 328 within this period of lockdown.

“Cases of neglect are 53, child desertion are 23, child abuse and assault are 28, abandoned children are 2, missing children are 43, child labour 1 case and child torture we have 4 cases.”