Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has asked her deputy, Sarah Kanyike to reject President Museveni’s appointment as the KCCA Director for Gender, Community Services, and Production.

The president recently sent Kanyike’s name to the Public Service Commission for vetting but according to Lukwago, he is irked by the move.

“It is very absurd and regrettable. I want to send a strong message to Gen. Museveni that this is an insult,” Lukwago said.

The Kampala Lord Mayor explained that such a move by the president to appoint her deputy as a KCCA director is meant to weaken him adding that it is not heard of, that a person who is “number two” in the city is “relegated” to a “subordinate” office of the Director in charge of Gender, Community Services, and Production.

“It is an insult to me as a person, to the people of Kampala and the institution of KCCA.”

Woos Kanyike

In a humble appeal, Lukwago asked her deputy to reject the new offer by Museveni which he insisted is an insult to his office.

“My humble request is that please, my dear sister, kindly and courteously say no to the relegation you have been subjected to.”

Sarah Kanyike was appointed as the deputy Kampala Lord Mayor in 2016 by Lukwago.

On Friday, Kanyike was among the new proposed leaders for the Kampala Capital City Authority technical wing whose names President Museveni sent to the Public Service Commission for vetting.

Others are Dorothy Kisaka as the new Executive Director, Eng.David Luyimbazi Ssali has been seconded as the Deputy Executive Director to replace Samuel Sserunkuuma who has also been serving in acting capacity whereas Museveni wants Dr.Okello Ayen Daniel as the new director in charge of Public Health and Environment.

The president has also seconded Grace Akullo(not the police officer) as the Director of Human Resource and Administration at KCCA.

Akullo has been the Assistant Commissioner for Human Resource at the Ministry of Public Service.