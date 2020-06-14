Kampala socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa, popularly known as Bad Blackhas written a notice to the Attorney General warning of an oncoming suit against the Ministry of Health for not delivering on their promise in a Coronavirus deal.

According to Bad Black, through her lawyers of Musangala Advocates and Solicitors, she was contacted by one Ronex Kisembo Tembo from Precision Media Limited on behalf of the Health Ministry and inked a deal.

“Our client was asked to record a paid advert sensitizing the public about the dangers of Covid-19 and to encourage ladies especially those resident in areas near the country orders to avoid indulging with truck drivers whom government had found to be the most infected group with Covid-19,”Bad Black says.

She explains that she was informed the message was to be used by government to sensitize masses and that she would be paid for it.

The socialite adds that she was told she would be taken to President Museveni to discuss arrangements for payment, a deal she accepted.

“The recorded advert has since been used by government in the fight against Covid-19 on all government social media platforms and has aired on all media stations in Uganda s an advert sponsored by the Ministry of Health with support from Precision Media, UNICEF and World Health organization translated in very many local languages and widely circulated via print and electronic media,” she says.

Demand

Bad Black’s lawyers say to date, she has never been taken to meet the president as agreed nor has she been paid any money for the said advert.

“Our client complains of having been used, duped, deceived and tricked into recording an advert for government under a false promise which has not been fulfilled.”

“Our instructions are to demand that you pay our client the sum of shs500 million being consideration of the said advert and shs50 million as damages for the inconveniences and mental anguish suffered by our client.”

According to the lawyers, in case of failure to pay in 14days, they will be forced to proceed with a civil suit in courts of law.

The intention to sue notice has also been copied to President Museveni, UNICEF country representative and World Health Organisation country representative.