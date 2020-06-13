The police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, has warned that the force won’t allow any trader to conduct his or her business from the private cars and on the verandahs of city arcades.

He said that by carrying out their business is such a manner, it will attract congestion hence posing the risk of contracting the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In Kampala and upcoming cities, crowded places like markets, Kikuubo, Owino,Kisenyi and Arua Park among others continue to pose a threat of spreading Covid-19, “he said.

Enanga said in these places, there is a lot of mobile movement taking place including the increase in the use of public transport where taxi parks are so concentrated making them more susceptible to the rapid spread of the pandemic.

Enanga said the force plans to carry out operations around the city to enforce Covid-19 guidelines to decongest some of the places that are more likely to increase the spread of the virus.

“We sent out our teams from Kampala metropolitan to engage the stakeholders at Kikuubo because there are plans to take an action. We are seeing a number of vehicles crowding the streets,”he said.

He called upon the population to keenly observe all the precautionary measures to avert the pandemic so that everyone is able to get back to work freely without fear.