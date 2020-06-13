MISS D

Just like you have taken time to study how to use a new gadget, a new car, the same way you take time to be so perfect at a new job, study every inch of your woman’s body.

Learn to know which part of her body reacts to your tongue. Most women will love the tip of your tongue on their nipples. Remember not to bite so hard.

Just make sure that when your tongue is busy your hands are not idle. Hold her close, stroke a few places with your figures. Listen to her moan build up.

Know which part of her body gives out goosebumps and focus on that until she starts to let go.

She may not talk to you, but the way she holds, the way she calls out your name will tell you all you need to know.

Pay attention while you turn her on. Ask her if she loves it.

At the end of it all her mind needs to tell her body that it is okay and that the person she is with means well for every inch of her body.

Know when to move your lips from hers and down to her neck and start exploring till you feel her body become light in your arms.

As much as we love foreplay, know when to move on to the next level.

The more relaxed her body feels the more she is ready for yours. And the obvious part of her body will have burst its banks. It will be gently flooding.

Don’t rush to the act because of this, take your time and make her ask you to have her. In case of you are loving a sapio-sexual, the more you talk to her about how you feel the more she will give her body to you.

Sex for a sapiosexual woman is more about undressing her mind than it is about undressing her body.

Before you make that slide in stroke, make sure her body has let go completely and you are in total control.

The easiest way to her satisfaction is for you to make her body your friend.

Take your time and master her body like it is your own and you will never have to worry about the rising waters of Lake Victoria.

MISS D is a sex counsellor. Her column, LET’S TALK ABOUT SEX, will appear weekly in The Nile Post.