President has directed that both the Ugandan and East African flags should be flown half-mast from Saturday until the burial of Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza.

Nkurunziza died on Tuesday of heart attack and according to Museveni, the two flags should be flown at half-mast at public buildings and Uganda’s diplomatic mission from today Saturday until the burial.

“President Nkurunziza was a true friend of Uganda and a champion of the East African integration; his country and the region will miss his talents,” Museveni said in his condolence message.

He added: His country and region will miss the invaluable contribution he was well-positioned to make towards the consolidation of peace and stability in Burundi and the region, following his departure from office in a few months.”

Museveni said as a sign of solidarity and a mark of respect to the fallen president, Uganda must ensure flags are flown at half-mast until Nkurunziza’s burial.

“I convey our deepest condolences to the family of the late president, the government and people of Burundi, and the entire East African region on the shocking loss.”

Death

The Burundi government spokesperson, Prosper Ntahorwamiye in a statement said that the late president attended a volleyball match on Saturday afternoon and was taken to hospital in Eastern Burundi that evening after falling ill.

“His health deteriorated on Monday morning and he got a cardiac arrest. The doctors did everything possible to save his life,” said Ntahorwamiye.

On Friday, Burundi’s constitutional court ruled that the country’s newly elected leader Evariste Ndayishimiye be rapidly sworn in.

The court ruled that an interim period “is not necessary” and that the country must “proceed, as soon as possible, with the swearing-in of the president-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye”.