The head of Community Policing department in Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Anatoli Muleterwa has appealed against the decision by the High Court to order him to pay shs50 million to a lady whose vehicle was auctioned by police.

Justice Lydia Mugambe on Wednesday ordered Muleterwa to pay shs50 million as part of the total Shs282 million compensation awarded to Adrine Kemirembe after police illegally auctioned off her missing car.

Kemirembe’s Nissan Datsun registration number UAE 130H in November 2008 went missing from Makerere University’s main library where it had been parked and on reporting to several police stations as well as alerting the Rapid Response Unit in Kireka for searches yielded nothing.

However, two years later in 2010, the vehicle was found parked in Kisenyi and on tracing its ownership, it was found out that it was being owned by Muleterwa’s wife, Margaret Kizza.

The judge in her judgment directed that Kemirembe should be compensated to a tune of shs282 million and that Muleterwa who was the then Kampala Metropolitan Police Liaison Officer should pay shs50 million as part of the compensation.

In a Friday notice of appeal, Muleterwa said he was dissatisfied with the June 10 High Court judgment.

“Take notice that Anatoli Muleterwa being dissatisfied with the judgment of Justice Lydia Mugambe of the High Court of Kampala civil division intends to appeal against the whole judgment to court of Appeal of Uganda,” reads in part the notice by Muleterwa’s lawyers of Waluku, Mooli and Company Advocates.

He says he intends to formulate grounds of appeal upon being availed with a copy of a typed record of proceedings and has since asked the High Court registrar to avail him with the full judgment.