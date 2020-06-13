The former Inspector General of Police, Gen.Kale Kayihura has hailed Maj.Gen.Kasirye Ggwanga as a honest comrade.

Kasirye Gwanga died on Tuesday at Nakasero Hospital where he had been admitted three weeks ago.

In his eulogy, Kayihura said he first met Ggwanga in late 1985 and that they have remained in touch with each other.

“I first met Maj.Gen.Kasirye Ggwanga in 1985 in Masaka at the tactical headquarters of the then National Resistance Army mobile brigade under the command of Gen.Salim Saleh. I was then his(Saleh) personal assistant .He immediately impressed me with his self –confidence, honesty, warmth and was so fully of fun. He was what you would call a soldier’s soldier,” Kayihura said in his eulogy.

He noted that in the course of the respective military service, they kept interacting from time to time and that on all occasions, he remained comradely happy, fully of enthusiasm and energy.

“Quite frankly, he was always fun to be with such a free spirit. He was indeed an exceptional individual that my family and I can never forget.”

The former police boss said he is indebted by Kasirye Ggwanga defence towards him during the time when he was arrested and incarcerated by the army over several charges after leaving police.

“We shall be eternally grateful and indebted to Maj. Gen.Kasirye Ggwanga for standing up and standing out in my defense at a time when a vicious and sustained war was unleashed on me.”

Describing the deceased as a man of honor, Kayihura said Kasirye Ggwanga will always remain in his thoughts as a true and loving comrade in arms.

Maj.Gen.Kasirye Ggwanga was buried at Nkene Village, Mityana District on Friday afternoon.