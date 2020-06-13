The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. David Muhoozi has hailed departed senior presidential adviser on Buganda issues Maj.Gen.Kasirye Ggwanga as one who touched many lives throughout the country.

Speaking during the burial at Nkene Village, Mityana District on Friday afternoon, Gen. Muhoozi said the deceased was a free spirited person who loved everyone.

“He had a large warm, open heart. What you asked is what he gives you. If you respected him, he would respect you back. If you turn to fight, he could fight,”Gen.Muhoozi told mourners.

“He mainly came off as bareknuckle and conventional in approach to life mostly in pursuit to good causes. He was not a stickler to general procedure.”

Many people have always described the late Maj. Gen. Kasirye Ggwanga as either being controversial, proud or arrogant but the CDF told mourners on Friday that the fallen comrade was a straight forward person who never entertained bureaucracy.

“For him bureaucracy and processes are supposed to serves the ends of justice and not the other way round,” he noted.

Commenting on a 2017 incident in which the deceased burnt a tractor, Gen.Muhoozi said he called Maj.Gen.Kasirye Ggwanga asking him to report to police to record a statement but he said, the maverick officer refused.

“He said he could not go to police to be embarrassed by those small boys. I sent some people led by Gen.Sabiti(Muzeeyi) who was then the commander of Military Police. When they reached there, he said he had burnt the tractor but that he had got a distress call of someone who was trying to grab land and her got gasoline and a matchbox and set it on fire.”

The CDF praised the deceased for fighting for social justice but also sticking to what he always believed what right.

He also hailed him for fighting for the preservation of the environment.

“He had conviction and loyalty to the country, commander in chief, UPDF , friends and family. He was a very bold man especially on the things he believed in. He was a man who took many risks including risking his life to join the war. He was generous and selfless. He was a nationalist and interacted with everyone,” Gen.David Muhoozi, the Chief of Defence Forces in the UPDF said of Maj.Gen.Kasirye Ggwanga.