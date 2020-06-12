The wife of Chinese doctor Li Wenliang – who died of coronavirus – has reportedly given birth to their baby boy.

Dr Li was one of the whistleblowers from the Wuhan Central Hospital – the hospital at the epicentre of the city where the virus first emerged.

He raised the alarm to fellow doctors in December of an unknown respiratory illness. Screenshots from that chat group went viral online.

That prompted authorities to reprimand Dr Li and others for “spreading rumours”, with online content then censored.

After his death there was intense anger towards authorities and an outpouring of grief.

He was later exonerated and since then, the official narrative in state media has hailed him a coronavirus hero.

"Are you seeing this in heaven? The last gift you gave me was born today. I will love and take care of them,” Li Wenliang's wife wrote on her WeChat moments after giving birth to their second child, a baby boy, on Friday, media reported. https://t.co/aicA1z7qZp pic.twitter.com/ndQkqlefBc — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 12, 2020

Source: BBC