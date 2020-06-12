The Ministry of Health has announced seven (7) new cases of COVID-19, pushing the national tally of confirmed cases to 686.

A statement from Dr. Henry G. Mwebesa who is the Director-General Health Services at the Ministry of Health confirmed that 4 of the 7 seven new cases were from samples of alerts and contacts.

“Three of the new cases were among 1,310 samples tested from Points of Entry while four new cases were among 1,164 samples of alerts and contacts,” the statement read.

According to Dr. Mwebesa, contacts and alerts to previously confirmed cases included 2 people from Tororo, 1 from Kyotera, and 1 from Gulu Districts.

The three confirmed cases of truck drivers arrived at the border entry points of Malaba (2) and Mutukula (1).

Yesterday, while addressing Members of Parliament (MPs) and the country digitally from the State House, President Museveni said some of the previously confirmed cases tested positive by mistake and that the Health Ministry would clarify the issue.

At least 41 patients were also discharged from Gulu and Arua Regional Referral Hospitals pushing the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in the country to 161.

Uganda, according to the Ministry of Health has no COVID-19 related death recorded to date.