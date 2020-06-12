A joint security team of Local Defence Unit personnel and police has shot dead a security guard who was caught, red-handed robbing locals.

According to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, Abraham Otim, a security guard attached to the SWAT Security company had been deployed to Capital Forex Bureau in Nakulabye which is only one kilometre from where he was found robbing people.

“Information was received by Old Kampala Police Station of an armed robbery taking place at Nakulabye Zone 8, Rubaga Division, in Kampala. A foot patrol team comprising of Police and Local Defence Unit personnel was dispatched to the scene,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

“The officers found one Abraham Otim in action robbing people. The team warned him several times to stop and surrender his gun but he refused which prompted the security team to put him out of action.”

Owoyesigyire said after the incident, two victims told security that the deceased pointed his gun to them and forced them to open either their houses or shop.

“Exhibits recovered from the scene include a bag containing items that had been robbed from Dan Yakuze, SAR rifle with 04 Rounds of live ammunition. Otim’s Body has been delivered to city mortuary for postmortem whereas investigations continue.”

Several security guards have in the past been involved in incidents including robberies and murders throughout the country.

Police recently said that cases of robberies and murders by security guards are a result of a lack of supervision from the security companies.