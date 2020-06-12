US President Donald Trump has been eager to restart his large rallies and come next Friday, they are scheduled to get underway.

But tickets will come with a waiver – which means the organisers can’t be held liable should anyone in the crowd catch the virus.

Trump’s first campaign rally for the November election will be held next Friday in Oklahoma.

“By attending the rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to Covid-19 and agree not to hold Donald J Trump for President, Inc; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury,” the ticketing website says.

Health experts think large-scale public events could spark new virus clusters and increase the risk of a second wave.

The US has had more than two million confirmed infections since the outbreak began, and 113,000 deaths linked to Covid-19.

Source: BBC