PAUL KAYONGA

The rush to get driving permits turned into a nightmare as multitudes of people flocked Face Technologies in Kyambogo ignoring some of the measures put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 like social distancing.

Come rain or sunshine, they persisted hoping against hope that they will walk away with their permits at close of the day business.

Some people, especially first time applicants decried what they called deliberate delays with priority given to renewals.

“They were letting those who have come to renew in yet we’re very many here,” one of the applicants Hellen Nabakaabya told us on Thursday.

Besides, social distancing was literally non existent.

“It has been so risky for us here. We needed social distance as a standard procedure [but it is was not practised] given the circumstances”, Nabakaabya added.

Katushabe Winston, the commissioner Transport Regulation and Safety at the Ministry of Works and Transport acknowledged the problem saying they are going to find a solution.

“We’re going to ensure that we have tents inside here and ensure they’re spaced” Katushabe remarked.

Katushabe added that the temporary shelter will also address the issue of getting wrong results from the temperature gun after people spending hours in the scorching sun.

The ministry also advised public transport operators to use other centres, provided for registration of transport routes in the capital, to renew their permits.

Despite the delays in the endless queue outside, the process inside is was speedy.