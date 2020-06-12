President Yoweri Museveni has proposed Dorothy Kisaka, the governance advisor in the office of the Prime Minister as the new Executive Director for Kampala Capital City Authority to take over from Engineer Andrew Kitaka who has been in acting position.

According to a letter seen by the Nile Post, Eng.David Luyimbazi Ssali has been seconded as the Deputy Executive Director to replace Samuel Sserunkuuma who has also been serving in acting capacity whereas Museveni wants Dr.Okello Ayen Daniel as the new director in charge of Public Health and Environment.

The president has also seconded Grace Akullo(not the police officer) as the Director of Human Resource and Administration at KCCA.

Akullo has been the Assistant Commissioner for Human Resource at the Ministry of Public Service.

“We have used integrity hunting to identify the persons mentioned above. With regard to all the other vacant positions, they should be filled by advertising, utilizing your system . You should do the interviewing for City Council Authority,” Museveni says in the letter.

Kitaka has been serving as the acting Executive Director for two years since the resignation of Jennifer Musisi in 2018.

He, however, remains as the director of physical planning at KCCA

According to the Senior Presidential Press Secretary Don Wanyama the five people are still nominees who will have to go through vetting by the Public Service Commission for confirmation of their positions.