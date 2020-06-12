Kansai Plascon Uganda, a subsidiary of a Japanese paint company, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd has donated 4,000 litres of the company’s anti-mosquito paint to the Ministry of Education and Sports for use in schools.

Additionally, in support of the government’s fight against Coronavirus, the company has also made available 20,000 face masks to support school staff as they prepare for the reopening of schools.

The donation was facilitated by the Japanese government and formalized at a ceremony attended by the State Minister for Higher Education, Dr. John Chrysostom Muyingo, and Mizumoto Horii, the Deputy Head of the Japanese Embassy in Uganda at the office of the Prime Minister.

The contribution is a reinforcement of Kansai Plascon’s fight against the prevalence of malaria cases in the country whilst creating a safe learning environment at local schools amidst the global pandemic.

The Ugandan-made anti-mosquito paint will be distributed to Gayaza High School, Mt. St Mary’s College Namagunga, and Nabisunsa Girls School.

The company aims to support the repainting of these schools within a month from now before their expected reopening in July.

First released in 2019 in Uganda to help the country meet its goal of eradicating malaria by 2021, the anti -mosquito paint is an innovative product that was developed in partnership with the Ministry of Health as well as other agencies and stakeholders.

It is free of lead and heavy metals and is certified safe to use by the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the National Drug Authority.

Speaking at the function, Dr. John Chrysostom Muyingo, who represented the Minister for Education, Janet Museveni applauded the paint manufacturing company for the gesture of contributing to pupils and teachers.

“We appreciate Kansai Plascon’s contribution to the pupils and teachers of Uganda. The safety and wellbeing of our children and educators are of the utmost importance as we look ahead to reopening our schools nationwide,” he said.

The Japanese Ambassador to Uganda, Kazuaki Kameda said: “Kansai Plascon’s anti-mosquito paint is a great example of how Japanese technology can contribute to Ugandan society and the education of its children who will be forging its future. I am pleased that the Japanese government has been able to play a role in making this happen.”

The Kansai Paint Co. Ltd Director and Managing Executive Officer Jun Senoo said the donation was part of their efforts to give back to their Ugandan market.

“We are fully aware of the challenges faced by Uganda and the rest of the world during these trying times and especially the impact it has on primary and secondary education. We hope that this contribution will offer pupils and teachers extra protection once they return back to the classroom,”Senoo said.

Government in March ordered for the closure of all education institutions as one of the ways to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Education is currently working on guidelines before schools reopen which will among others include wearing of masks among others.