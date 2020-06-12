Former Chief of Defence Forces and the Minister for Works and Transport, Gen.Katumba Wamala has hailed former presidential adviser on Buganda issues, Maj.Gen. Kasirye Ggwanga as the embodiment of a true army officer.

Gwanga died on Tuesday at Nakasero Hospital where he had been admitted a few weeks ago.

Speaking as the chief mourner at the burial in Mityana on Friday, Katumba who represented President Museveni said the UPDF and the country at large will forever miss the maverick general.

“Kasirye has worked as a military officer and has not let the officer code down. He has made a good account of himself. He loved the army and was in his blood. He didn’t just join the army. He lived and loved it. He has been a real soldier in all aspects including his talk, walk, and entire behavior,” Gen. Katumba Wamala said of his fallen fellow UPDF general.

Joining Amin’s army at a tender age of 20 in 1972, Kasirye Ggwanga was first deployed West Nile as a map reader but was captured in 1978 and taken as the prisoner of war by the Tanzanian army and on release, he joined the late Andrew Lutakome Kayiira’s Uganda Freedom Movement.

However, in 1985, he ditched UFM for the National Resistance Army(NRA) rebels commanded by President Museveni.

Between 1986 and 2005, he served in several roles including as the LC5 chairman for Mubende District and as the director of stores in the UPDF.

Speaking at the burial, Gen.Katumba Wamala said whereas the deceased served as a director for barracks for eight years between 1986 and 1994, he never used his position to accumulate wealth.

He didn’t go into the primitive accumulation of wealth even though he had a chance to do it. We want to thank God for the life he has had. If anything is to go by, he will be remembered for the many lives he has touched,” the former CDF said of the fallen comrade.

“He has touched many lives, educated many children, and an inspiration to many people. He has lived with integrity and committed to service and not driven with material things.”

Described by many as controversial, Kasirye Ggwanga never minced words while airing out his views.

Gen.Katumba Wamala attested to this saying that at one time, he was reported to President Museveni by the maverick fallen army officer.

“He could not hide anything. I remember a time when we had issues and as a presidential adviser, he reported me to the president. He later told me he had reported me to the president. He could not reserve his advice that he gave genuinely.”

Katumba Wamala said the country will always remember the deceased army officer for his great contribution.