A total of forty-one (41) patients who were positive for COVID-19 have recovered and discharged from hospital in Gulu and Arua, Ministry of Health has announced.

The ministry said in a tweet, that all the 41 patients were treated, recovered, and tested negative twice for COVID-19 in 24 hours before being discharged.

“A total of 41 patients who were positive for COVID-19 have recovered, tested negative twice for COVID-19 after treatment, and been discharged from Gulu and Arua Regional Referral Hospitals today,” the ministry said.

The discharge was overseen by Moriku Joyce, who is the Minister of State for Primary Health Care.

In her speech, Moriku thanked the medical team and Gulu District Taskforce for supporting government efforts and the patients during the period of treatment.

The minister said that the discharge eases the strain on h

ealth facilities at the Gulu Hospital which is now treating only 31 active cases. She revealed that more patients are likely to be released Friday.

“Tomorrow (June 12), more 22 are going home if all their second sample turns out negative,” Moriku revealed.

The discharge means that the country has now recorded 161 recoveries from COVID-19 with no death so far.

The total confirmed cases are 679.