World Vision has committed $ 4 million (Shs 15 billion) to its second phase Covid-19 emergency response program to support the vulnerable children.

The support that was presented to the Office of the Prime Minister on Wednesday is intended to shore up support to children left vulnerable to the risk of violence, hunger, and emotional abuse.

The World Vision Uganda country director, Jason Evans, said their intervention in the second phase response is designed around getting people, communities active and firm during and after covid19.

He said the move will see close to 5 million children across the country are given support and protection during this tough time.

“We also aim at getting children active in education and we are trying to get people back to normal. For this particular phase, it’s about Shs 15 billion bigger than the first phase and it involved many staff as well as the community members, “he said.

He noted that some of the programs are supporting the continuity of learning to school children.

Mary Karooro Okurut applauded world vision for targeting school-going children who are currently at home due to covid19.

“We can’t defeat this pandemic when we are working as individuals.it has to be in solidarity. We have to work together so that this virus goes away from the face of the world, “she said.

World Vision phase two response towards Covid-19 will focus on 48 communities where it has its ongoing programs.