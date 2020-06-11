Mordecai Muriisa

The government of Uganda has taken a stand to repatriate all illegal immigrants from neighbouring Rwanda and DR Congo.

The move comes amidst reports from the Uganda Prison Service that they are overwhelmed by the number of prisoners with Kitalya prison already full.

Uganda has been home to several immigrants from Rwanda and the democratic republic of Congo majority of whom are here on refugee status.

Jacob Siminyu, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs said the government had decided to make the move for health and security purposes.

Siminyu assured citizens that the ministry will be opening soon to resume operations to handle cases of expired passports and expired visas.