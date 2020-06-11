President Museveni has revealed that some of Uganda’s Covid-19 samples were erroneously confirmed positive.

The President said the error was due to the ‘carelessness’ of the Makerere testing laboratory.

According to the Ministry of Health, Uganda has 679 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with no deaths attached to the Coronavirus yet.

While addressing the Members of Parliament (MPs) and the country digitally from the State House on Thursday however, Museveni said that the Ministry of Health will come and clarify the issue as some of the cases were erroneously confirmed.

He said, “Some of the 679 confirmed cases were classified as positive when they are not by a laboratory in Makerere because they were careless. A few people were working there and probably got tired,”

If the number is reduced by the Ministry of Health, this will be the second time in one month that Uganda reduces its case count.

On May 20, 2020, following a Presidential Directive the Ministry of Health deducted cases of foreign truck drivers, reducing the case count to 145 confirmed cases at the time, down from 264.

In a statement released from the Ministry in May, they mentioned that the reduction followed President Museveni’s directive to deduct all numbers of foreign truck drivers who had tested positive at the different Points of Entry.

Police yourselves

President Museveni has also urged Ugandans to police themselves if the country is to win the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus.

The President said that the government will not continue asking Ugandans ‘to live’ because the health experts and his government have done their part of sensitizing the public about preventative measures against the spread of the Coronavirus.

“We cannot go on begging people to live. That we call the police to enforce the measures. All of us should enforce this on ourselves without having to bother the police,” Museveni said.