President Yoweri Museveni has boasted about cleaning corruption at the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

Museveni said that the government is determined to clean all the other institutions and sounded a warning to all the corrupt.

The President made these remarks while digitally addressing Members of Parliament (MPs) and the country moments after Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija delivering the 2020/21 Financial Year budget speech on Thursday afternoon.

Museveni said, “There has been a lot of corruption in the URA but I have thoroughly cleaned it. We have dispersed the URA crowd. We shall clean all other institutions that have corrupt people,”

Museveni’s remarks come nearly two weeks after a major shakeup at the taxing body that saw Dicksons C. Kateahumbwa, a high profile official at URA and the other three senior staff resigning.

Kateshumbwa served as the commissioner responsible for domestic taxes, announced his resignation on Friday, May 29.

His departure came only two months to the day when his former boss, URA’s Commissioner General Doris Akol was also replaced on March 29, 2020, following a Presidential directive.

URA had consequently announced major changes that included Patrick Mukibi being transferred from the position of Commissioner Corporate Services to the position of Commissioner Domestic Taxes among others.

The tax body announced that the new era will be defined by a high degree of professionalism.

“Management wishes to reiterate that integrity, patriotism and professionalism will define the new era at URA developing Uganda together,” a statement from URA read.