Media has been banned from covering the burial of former presidential adviser on Buganda affairs, Maj.Gen. Kasirye Ggwanga for fear of spreading Coronavirus.

Ggwanga, 68, died on Tuesday morning at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala where he had been admitted three weeks ago.

The army later said that there will not be a vigil at any of the deceased’s homes, whereas a sizable number of family members and military officers would be selected and named to attend the burial.

In a statement released by the UPDF spokesperson, Brig. Richard Karemire, journalists will not be allowed to avoid crowds at the burial grounds to avoid overcrowding.

“It will be a scientific burial with a very limited number of participants comprising mostly of family members. We do not expect any gatherings or crowds along the way. This would contravene the rules on social distance and congestion,” Brig. Karemire said on Thursday afternoon.

For our partners in the media, we know very well you all have been active covering the life of our departed General, and more lots have been written after he breathed his last on Tuesday. He, many times, gave you interesting headlines and so you would wish to be part of those to send him off. Regrettably, the current restrictions cannot allow this.”

The army spokesperson said whereas journalists would have loved to cover the burial, it will not be possible because it would “exponentially” increase the numbers at the burial grounds and in return contravene the Ministry of Health guidelines on social distancing.

“You have, in the last three months, been on the frontline sensitizing the population against COVID-19 and this is yet another occasion to show commitment to the messages we have been passing on to the population.”

The UPDF spokesperson explained that allowing large groups of people to attend the burial would be contravening the Coronavirus health guidelines that Maj.Gen.Kasirye Ggwanga fearlessly fought for in his evening days in Mityana.

The UPDF will be there to enforce them supported by other security agencies. Therefore, to minimize numbers, only UBC has been accredited to air live the burial ceremony and the rest can get the feed from it. The New Vision will represent the print media. We have worked out how you can get footage for your stories. This is the extent you will be represented. The country continues to focus on saving the lives of Ugandans by defeating the Coronavirus.”

He noted that there has been a live stream platform that has been put in place to enable members of the public to follow proceedings on Facebook and youtube.

The army however asked the deceased’s neighbours in Busujju and the greater Mubende area to bear with the situation for they will not be allowed to attend the “scientific” burial over Coronavirus fears.

“We know you have always loved him and thank you for all the support. The situation we are in demands this. At an appropriate time, you can go and pay your last respects to him.”

Burial

According to the UPDF spokesperson, burial will take place at 10:00 am at Nkene on Friday at Nkene Village, Busujju County in Mityana District, and that arrangements for a befitting send-off for the retired general are in advanced stages.

“A formal and official eulogy by the UPDF will be issued tomorrow during the burial ceremony where details will be given about the deceased maverick general’s long service record, “Brig. Karemire said.