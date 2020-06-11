EDDY ENURU

The theatre at Kumi Health Center IV in Kumi district remains in limbo 10 years after construction due to the failure by the government to equip it even after recruiting an anesthetic technician and attendant.

The facility is now being used as a store to keep equipment and other supplies.

Rhoda Awor, the health centre in charge said the facility receives hundreds of patients in need of surgery but they end up referring them to other referral hospitals due to the failure to operationalize the theatre.

The MP for Kumi Municipality Silas Aogon faulted the government for its poor planning of resources.

The facility receives over 46,000 people a month who want to access various medical services.