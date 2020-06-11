With more cases being reported from border points, health facilities along the major highways have become the first point of care for any patient being evacuated for treatment.

From Mutukula border, Masaka Regional referral hospital is the only health facility that was equipped to handle COVID 19 patients in the greater masaka region.

According to the team leader Dr Juuko Mark, they admitted their first patient on 20th April 2020.

To limit infections and not to scare other people in the hospital, the mental health ward was immediately turned into the COVID 19 treatment centre.

Dr Juuko said the 22 bed capacity facility hardly goes a day without receiving clients it was prepared for.

Dr Juuko’s burden has been lessened thanks to the fact that he has since been joined by 93 other frontline health workers currently treating the 20 patients admitted at the hospital including truck drivers and community cases

For the health workers, the fear of getting infected is high after the ministry of Health confirmed that 17 health workers had so far been infected with Covid-19.

The World Health Organization has come in handy to educate them on safety.

Dr Juuko however said the numbers of patients is likely to increase which could strain their capacity since the public seems to have relaxed on the prevention measures issued by the ministry of Health.

For those already admitted, all their hopes now lie with God and the team of health workers committed to take care of them.

As we spoke to Dr Juuko, some people were seen peeping at him in from their unit windows.

The hospital has now set up another makeshift facility to be able to contain the numbers and the 22 bed capacity tent is ready for admission.