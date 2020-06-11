The Director of Public Prosecutions, Lady Justice Jane Frances Abodo has taken a swipe at security organs over continued torture of suspects during and after arrest.

In a statement Abodo said that following several complaints by various stakeholders to the office of the DPP regarding torture of items, it is important to state her position on the same.

“Torture and other forms of cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment are a violation of the law. They are ineffective as a means of extracting reliable information,”Abodo said.

“Moreover, these forms of treatment negatively impact the physical and mental health of suspects. The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions does not condone the use of torture and strongly discourages security agencies from carrying out interrogations using torture.”

The new DPP explained that torture does not only affect the victims but also undermines the country’s image internationally in terms of observation of human rights.

Citing Article 5 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Justice Abodo said not one should ever be subjected to torture and that no circumstances be a state of war, internal political instability, or any other emergency should be invoked as a justification for torture.

“The Constitutional of Uganda which is the Supreme law of the land and has a binding force on all authorities and persons throughout Uganda provides in Article 24 that no person shall be subjected to any form of torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment,” she said.

To go for individual officers

In her statement, the Director of Public Prosecutions said she would go for individual officers who are accused of torturing suspects.

Justice Abodo said she would order investigation into every torture allegation brought to her office’s attention and later prosecute the culprits.

“The office of the DPP shall prosecute suspected perpetrators of torture and other forms of cruel inhumane and degrading treatment against whom there is sufficient evidence,” she said.

The DPP asked police, Internal Security organization and External Security Organisation to phase out the use of torture as an interrogation method during their work.

Ugandan security agencies have for long been accused of torturing suspects during and after arrest.

Background

Last month, Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament, Francis Zaake who had earlier been arrested over distribution of relief food contrary to the presidential directives accused police and the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence of torturing him.

“After suspending me below the police truck’s behind seats, the officers drove me at a very high speed .Whenever we hit humps or potholes, my body would swing violently and hit the sides of the metallic surroundings. I eventually became numb in my legs and hands as a result of the unbearable pain,” Zaake said in an affidavit before court.

However, the Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga dismissed the claims as propaganda.

“We would like to strongly dismiss these allegations as false and misleading. And the reason we are responding is to counter the sophisticated propaganda aimed at negatively portraying security forces as brutal and further tarnish the image of Uganda as a country,”Enanga said.

“The public should know that the Hon Francis Zaake, has a history of violent conduct witnessed on a couple of occasions in Parliament and during the Arua fracas. He has much disrespect for security personnel, last year he was arrested after he out rightly breached the conditions of his police bond.”

He also said that Zaake was never taken to CMI headquarters in Mbuya as alleged.