Uganda has received eight new Coronavirus cases, the Ministry of Health has announced.

“The Ministry of Health confirms eight new Covid-19 cases from 2423 samples tested on June 9, 2020. Four new cases were among the 1,388 samples tested from points of entry,” a statement by the Director-General of Health Services, Dr.Hnery Mwebesa.

Mwebesa added that the other four cases were among the 1035 samples taken from alerts and contacts and that all the eight new confirmed cases are Ugandans.

Breakdown

Of the four cases, three were truck drivers who arrived from South Sudan via the Elegu border points whereas one truck driver arrived from Tanzania through the Mutukula border point.

Of the community cases from contacts from previously confirmed cases and alerts are from Kyotera(2), Kayunga(1), and Amuru(1) districts.

The total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Uganda now stands at 665 whereas 119 of these have fully recovered and discharged.

President Museveni on Tuesday said he should not be blamed in case any Ugandan dies of Coronavirus because he has done his job of informing the people of the virus and how to prevent it but many have not heeded to his advice.

“Ugandans don’t want to wear facemasks or observe social distance because they claim nobody has died of Coronavirus. If you are waiting for someone to die, you will get it. We have given you all the information to protect yourself. We don’t want to beg you please,” Museveni said.

He added: “Ugandans are taking Coronavirus as a joke and waiting for presidential directive and police to force them to wear facemasks, social distance. When I pass through town, I see people are not bothered. They say, after all, nobody has died. When you die, don’t say Museveni has not told us. There is nothing we have not told you.”