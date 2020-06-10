Several politicians have described the deceased former presidential adviser on Buganda issues, Maj.Gen.Kasirye Ggwanga as a hero that the country has greatly lost.

Ggwanga, 68, died on Tuesday morning at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala where he had been admitted three weeks ago.

Addressing the country during the heroes’ day celebrations at State House in Entebbe, President Museveni asked the country to observe a moment of silence for the maverick UPDF general.

“I congratulate all the veterans and before we end, let us stand and observe a minute of silence for Maj.Gen.Kasirye Ggwanga who died this morning,” he said.

Four-time presidential candidate and Forum for Democratic Change’s Dr.Kizza Besigye described the late as a good-spirited soldier.

“A good-spirited soldier’s soldier that served in an unprofessional, irregular, and unfair system! This is what elicited some of the idiosyncrasies he has been more known for. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Heartfelt condolences,” Besigye said.

Kyadondo East MP and presidential hopeful, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine said that whereas he on many occasions disagreed with the deceased, he respected him.

“The news of the death of Gen Kasirye Ggwanga is shocking. I had the opportunity of being his personal friend over a long time. We agreed and disagreed on many things, but every time I met him, there was a lot to learn. May his soul rest in peace,” Bobi Wine said.

Former spymaster and presidential hopeful, Rtd Lt.Gen.Henry Tumukunde described the deceased as a great fighter.

I have just received news of the death of Gen.Kasirye Ggwanga. He was a great fighter and great Ugandan and distinguished veteran. My heartfelt condolences to the family of the great comrade,” Tumukunde said.

Alliance for National Transformation’s Rtd. Maj.Gen. Mugisha Muntu described Kasirye Ggwanga as being enigmatic.

“Earlier today, I learned of the passing of Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Kasirye Gwanga. To many, Gwanga was an enigmatic soldier. Many things could be debated about him and his legacy. His patriotism is not one of them,” Muntu said.

The Minister for Information and National Guidance, also Mityana Woman MP, Judith Nabakooba said he holds Maj. Gen, Kasirye Ggwanga’s name with high respect considering the development he did while serving as the Mubende district LC5 chairman.

“He was a great army general and fighter but also a patriot that the people of Mubende have greatly lost. He was never self-centred. We shall greatly miss our hero,” Nabakooba said of the late.

Biography

He was born Samuel Wasswa Kasirye Ggwanga to a father who was a hunter and farmer in 1952. Kasirye Ggwanga learned both skills and by the time of his death, he was still good at them.

He attended Katakala Primary School, and later Kibuli Secondary School for his O-Level from where he joined the Uganda Army in 1972 at the age of 20.

Kasirye Gwanga was first deployed in West Nile as a map reader but was captured in 1978 and taken as the prisoner of war by the Tanzanian army and on release, he joined the late Andrew Lutakome Kayiira’s Uganda Freedom Movement.

However, in 1985, he ditched UFM for the National Resistance Army(NRA) rebels commanded by President Museveni.

He participated in the 1986 attack on Kampala as the NRA rebels captured power.

Between 1986 and 2005, he served in several roles including as the LC5 chairman for Mubende District and as the director of stores in the UPDF.

He also served as the presidential adviser on Buganda issues.

Burial arrangements

According to the deputy UPDF spokesperson, Lt.Col.Deo Akiiki, the general’s body which is currently at the Bombo Military Hospital will be driven straight to Mityana for burial on Friday.

“In the meeting with the family, it was agreed that there shall be no vigil at any of the family homes to allow social distancing, the body of the fallen General shall leave Bombo Military Hospital on the burial day up to the burial ground where a brief burial program shall be followed,” Lt.Col.Akiiki said.

He noted that a sizable number of family members and military officers to attend the burial will be selected and named to avoid crowding.