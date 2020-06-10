The government has revealed that over ten thousand cases of gender-based violence have so far been recorded this year.

This was revealed by the State Minister for Gender and Culture, Peace Mutuuzo while appearing on the NBS TV’s Morning Breeze, Wednesday morning.

She said, “In these four months (January to April), we had over 10,000 cases of gender-based violence yet last year alone, we had 3,000 cases,”

Mutuuzo said that the government is aware of the rise in gender-based violence cases and they are putting in place measures to stop the vice.

“We have institutions in place that are handling gender-based violence cases. We have shelters for the victims. We are doing sensitization campaigns for girls. We are working with development and community partners,” Mutuuzo added.

Mutuuzo was however quick to add that people must understand that everyone matters, whether you’re a female or a male.

Mutuuzo urged the community to be vigilant and help the government by reporting gender-based violence cases, before adding that police have been trained and given more capacity to handle the cases.

“Do not remain silent when your neighbour is being battered. We encourage families to talk about these issues, listen to the children as well.”

The rise in cases of gender-based violence has been greatly attributed to the lockdown and measures that were put in place to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

Last week, the executive director of the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG), Julius Mukunda, urged the government to set aside at least shs. 1 trillion in next year’s budget to help in the fighting and mitigating the effects of gender-based violence.