The Principal Judge, Dr.Flavian Zeija has appointed Justice Michael Elubu as the new head of the Civil Division of the High Court.

“This is to inform you that you have been appointed as the head of the civil division with effect from June,1, 2020,”Zeija’s letter reads in part.

Justice Andrew Bashaija is currently the head of the court but according to the appointment letter, he is asked to hand over office to its new bearer.

“By copy of this letter, Justice Bashaija Andrew is requested to make a comprehensive handover of the roles of Head of Civil Division to Justice Michael Elubu.”

“This change takes immediate effect.”

Prior to his appointment, Elubu served as the deputy head of the High Court’s Civil Division but had earlier also served as the Jinja Resident Judge.

Justice Elubu is remembered for ordering Members of Parliament to return the controversial sh10 million given to each to help them in activities to fight Coronavirus.