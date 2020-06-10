President Museveni has said he should not be blamed for any Coronavirus death in Uganda because he has advised Ugandans but many people ignore the advice.

Uganda has 657 Coronavirus cases whereas 118 of these have been treated and discharged from various hospitals throughout the country without any single death.

Addressing the nation during the Heroes Day celebrations on Tuesday, the president said he has played his role in fighting the virus and consequently, Uganda has not recorded any deaths.

He however noted that some Ugandans have not heeded to the calls to adhere to guidelines from government on the prevention of the virus.

“Ugandans don’t want to wear facemasks or observe social distance because they claim nobody has died of Coronavirus. If you are waiting for someone to die, you will get it. We have given you all the information to protect yourself. We don’t want to beg you please,” Museveni said.

He added: “Ugandans are taking Coronavirus as a joke and waiting for presidential directive and police to force them to wear facemasks, social distance. When I pass through town, I see people are not bothered. They say, after all, nobody has died. When you die, don’t say Museveni has not told us. There is nothing we have not told you.”

The president insisted that Ugandans should stop being laxity because the virus kills and has no cure or vaccine as of now.

Museveni explained that Uganda has not recorded any deaths stemming from Coronavirus because the number of patients in hospitals is still small.

According to Museveni, because the number of Coronavirus patients that Uganda has is small, the doctors can easily concentrate on them and this has partly accounted for the good results the country has recorded.

He however noted that in case the numbers surge, the government has prepared 40000 beds at Namboole stadium to help treat Coronavirus patients if the need arises.

“We can get Coronavirus vaccine even before the Europeans if we get rid of the parasites within. I am extremely tire of parasites(corrupt) officials taking bribes. Our scientists are very good and better than others in the world but they are not helped.”

The president warned Ugandans rushing to return to work that they risk getting infected with the virus, noting that these may end up in hospitals or at worst, the grave, adding that even those who heal, it will not be an easy sail.

“If you have nothing serious to do, stay at home,” he urged.

Masks

Speaking on the pledge to distribute facemasks al Ugandans above the age of six, Museveni said the exercise will kick off today, June 10, 2020.

He said the government will distribute facemasks for everyone, including those who already have.