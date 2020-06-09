In a twist of events, the Uganda Premier League has thrown out an earlier letter from nine clubs seeking to boycott the consultative meeting organized by the local football governing body.

Earlier today, nine topflight clubs had written to the UPL CEO, Bernard Bainamani informing him they will not be part of the consultative meeting organized FUFA over several issues.

However, in response, Bainamani has told the clubs that the letter sent to him in defective and subsequently thrown out.

“We respond that we do not recognise this letter since the members purporting to be representatives of the listed clubs have not appended their signatures individually,” Bainamani said.

The UPL CEO told the clubs that a letter signed by one chairman on behalf of other club chairmen without their signatures is invalid and cannot be accepted.

“UPL recognizes official communications from individual clubs signed by the Club CEO or Chairman or President. Note that the meeting notice was sent to individual clubs and we expected each club to respond individually.”

“Therefore, this is to confirm to you that the meeting remains as scheduled (Wednesday 10th June 2020, 10:00 am, FUFA House, Mengo).”

The clubs Mbarara City FC, SC Villa, Busoga United, BUL FC, Express FC, Wakiso Giants FC, Kyetume FC, Bright Stars FC, and Onduparaka FC had earlier in their later said they are worried about how the meeting is organized and said they would rather recuse themselves from the same.

“The invitation to discuss club licensing and league reforms in one meeting is ineffective and will not deliver the desired outcome of the meeting,” the clubs said.