The Ministry of Health has announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, pushing the total national tally of confirmed cases to 657.

“Results from samples tested on 8 June 2020 confirm 11 new COVID-19 cases. The total confirmed cases are now 657,” the ministry of health said in a tweet.

The new cases, according to the Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, were from truck drivers, alerts, and contacts.

The tweet said, ” Five (5) cases are truck drivers from Malaba and Elegu. 6 cases are among contacts and alerts from Amuru and Kyotera Districts.”

Forty-six health workers were tested for Covid-19 and all samples tested negative. Samples from points of entry tested were 1412 and 878 samples were taken from alerts and contacts.

The country has now registered 118 total Covid-19 recoveries with no death reported from the virus.