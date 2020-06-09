The UPDF has said there will not be a vigil at any of the former presidential adviser on Buganda Affairs Maj.Gen.Kasirye Ggwanga’s home for fear of the spread of Coronavirus.

Ggwanga breathed his last on Tuesday morning at Nakasero Hospital where he had been admitted a few weeks ago.

In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, the deputy army spokesperson, Lt.Col. Deo Akiiki said it has been agreed that whereas there is a need to mourn the demise of the senior UPDF officer, there is also need not to forget that Coronavirus is still around and the need to live cautiously.

“There shall be no vigil at any of the family homes to allow social distancing. The body of the fallen general shall leave Bombo military hospital on the burial day up to the burial ground where a brief burial program shall be followed,” Lt. Col.Akiiki said.

He said that sizable family members and military officers will attend the burial and shall be selected and named to avoid crowded.

“The UPDF Medical Services shall ensure all preventive measures such as sanitizing, social distancing, and face masking are observed,” the deputy UPDF spokesperson said.

According to the deputy army spokesperson, security measures shall be put in place and implemented by joint security forces to ensure Coronavirus prevention guidelines are followed during the burial ceremony.

“The UPDF family commiserates with the family of the late Maj General (Rtd) Kasirye Gwanga and condoles with them at this very trying moment. May the good Lord continue to strengthen them and the soul of the fallen General rest in eternal peace.”