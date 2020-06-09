A total of nine Uganda Premier League clubs have announced they will not be part of the consultative meeting organized by the local football governing body, FUFA later this week.

FUFA has called for a consultative meeting for teams featuring in the Uganda Premier League and another one for teams in the Big League set for tomorrow, Wednesday at the FUFA Executive House Conference Hall in Mengo.

However, according to Mpaka Mwine, the Mbarara FC chairman in a letter on behalf of his fellow club CEOs, the nine clubs feel the meeting will not yield any tangible results and will therefore not attend it.

“The invitation to discuss club licensing and league reforms in one meeting is ineffective and will not deliver the desired outcome of the meeting,” Mpaka Mwine says in his letter to the UPL CEO, Bernard Bainamani.

“The notice given is rather too short for us to make the necessary preparations and consultations. We had earlier planned for a similar meeting scheduled for June 18th, 2020 as communicated by yourself on the UPL forum.”

The nine clubs including Mbarara City FC, SC Villa, Busoga United, BUL FC, Express FC, Wakiso Giants FC, Kyetume FC, Bright Stars FC, and Onduparaka FC say FUFA ought to have organized a separate meeting for CEOs to discuss club licensing but also another one for club chairmen to discuss strategic issues affecting the future of the game of football.

They, however, say, they can’t be a party to the meeting in its current form.

“Owing to the above, therefore, we have unanimously agreed not to attend the scheduled meeting due on June 10th, 2020. The following suggestions are also proposed for better planning going forward.