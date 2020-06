Major General Kasirye Ggwanga has passed on from Nakasero Hospital, the Nile Post has confirmed.

According to sources from the hospital, Ggwanga passed on Tuesday morning having been admitted a few days ago in ill-state.

Ggwanga joined the Uganda Army in 1972, In 1985, he left UFA and joined Pres. Museveni’s NRA, which captured power in January 1986

During the drive to capture Kampala, Kasirye Ggwanga commanded a 120mm artillery unit.

This is a developing story…