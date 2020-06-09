The International Committee of the Red Cross(ICRC) has donated an assortment of medical equipment including personal protective equipment to help the UPDF in the fight against Coronavirus.

Oriel Gantier, the Head of the protection office at the ICRC handed over the personal protection equipment and other medical requirements at the UPDF Senior Officers Diagnostic Centre in Mbuya.

Gantier urged the Ugandan army to use the donation in support of detention Centers of Mbuya, Bihanga, Makindye, Gulu, and Adjuman Military barracks.

“With the framework of our visits to places of detention, the ICRC supports the detaining authorities in their effort to take care of detainees during the Covid-19 pandemic, that’s the reason why we are here,” she said.

The items delivered included detergents, soap, brooms, buckets, boots, mops, posters, chlorine, Jerrycans, sanitizers, non-medical masks, and non-medical gloves.

Maj Gen Ambrose Musinguzi the UPDF Chief of Medical Services who represented the Chief of Defence Forces Gen David Muhoozi commended the International Committee of the Red Cross for thinking about UPDF detention Centers.

He added that, the items will help the detention centers and that they will be put onto proper use.

Others present included Col John Kamanzi the Director of Personnel and Administration in the Chieftaincy of Medical Services, Lt Col FX Bakehena the Deputy Director Public Health, Lt Col Neema Bonaventure Noowe.K. Noowe the Head of Human Rights at the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence among others.