Authorities in Rwanda have returned the body of a Ugandan businessman killed in their country last week.

Sidini Muhereza,35 a resident of Kagogo cell, Butanda sub-county in Kabale district was allegedly shot dead by the Rwandan Defence Forces on Monday at Butengo cell, Rwerere sub-county in Burera district in Rwanda five kilometres from the border with Uganda while he allegedly tried to smuggle six cartons of matchbox into Rwanda.

On Monday, Rwandan officials led by Burera DPC, SP Alfous Mundineza handed over the body to Ugandan border authorities at Katuna.

Ugandan authorities included the Kabale RDC, Darius Nandinda, and the district LC5 chairman among other officials.

The Burera district mayor, Marie Chantal Uwanyigira said it is unfortunate that the incident happened.

According to Rwandan officials, the deceased who was smuggling goods into their country had a sharp object that he used to fight security forces and that the RDF shot him in self-defence.

However, in response, the Kabale district LC5 chairman, Besigye Keihwa lashed at Rwandan authorities for using ruthless methods to solve minor issues.

“We are brothers and sisters. If a Ugandan has committed a crime in your country, arrest and take them to court,”Keihwa said.

The body was later over to the deceased’s relatives for a decent burial.

Muhereza is the fifth Ugandan businessman shot and killed by security forces inside Rwanda since February last year for allegedly being involved in the smuggling of goods into their country.

Others killed include Job Ebyarishanga and Bosco Tuheirwe killed on November 9, 2019, and Alex Nyesiga, 32, all residents of Rukiga District among others.

The development comes at a time when talks between Uganda and Rwanda held on Thursday ended in a stalemate without a position on the opening of the border.

The relations between the two neighbouring countries of Uganda and Rwanda have in the past three years not been at their best with each country making accusations against the other.

Since February 2019, Rwanda closed her borders with Uganda but also stopped her citizens from crossing to Uganda as the diplomatic row between the two countries became more pronounced.

Peace talks have since been initiated for Presidents Museveni and Kagame to solve the impasse.

