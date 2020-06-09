Kyadondo East Member of Parliament also People Power leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has refuted social media talks that he had pulled out of the 2021 presidential race.

He was responding to the social media rumours that the singer turned politician was no longer interested in contesting for president come 2021.

Kyagulanyi made the remarks while addressing a media briefing at the People Power headquarters in Kamwokya.

Kyagulanyi told reporters that the rumours are a strategic propaganda campaign to take the movement off course but remedies were already in place.

“There were suggestions that I was quitting the presidential race. Ladies and gentlemen, I have told the nation before that I am going to challenge President Museveni in the next general election and I have not taken back that word. I have not changed my mind,” he said.

Kyagulanyi said the discussion with other political players to front one candidate come 2021 is soon bearing fruits.

“We are in advanced stages of collaborating with other forces of change because we know that we have to do this together. Whoever is sending a false narrative is probably trying to demoralise our people,” he said.

Kyagulanyi also urged the people to stay charged and focused as preparation to take on the leadership of this country takes shape.

“We are in touch with all the leaders and we intend to attain the maximum unity to remove Museveni from power come 2021,” he said.