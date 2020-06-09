Airtel Uganda on Monday celebrated a decade of commitment to transforming and enriching the lives of Ugandans.

Airtel opened its doors in Uganda on June 8, 2010, launching an endless world of possibilities and transformation through leadership in innovation, investment, financial and digital inclusion.

Speaking during the announcement of the 10th-anniversary celebrations, V.G Somasekhar, the Airtel Uganda Managing Director said: “As a subsidiary of Airtel Africa Limited, we look at ourselves as a proudly Ugandan company here to uphold our promise to connect and enable millions of Ugandans.”

“Our journey began with a commitment to provide the people of Uganda access to quality and affordable mobile telecommunications services. With the countrywide modernized network, today we are providing the fastest, most reliable, and affordable telecommunications services across Uganda.”

Airtel Uganda has 100 percent 4G LTE connectivity and boasts of 2,000 sites making it possible for subscribers around the country to enjoy an improved experience in internet-based activities border to border.

The digitization of cash through Airtel Money has accelerated financial inclusion particularly in rural areas by enabling the previously unbanked population with access to financial services.

To mark the 10-year celebrations, Airtel is also introducing Thank You Monday Bundles which is a very generous combo of Voice and Data every Monday for the entire month of June 2020.

Clients are advised to dial *149*10# for the bundles using Airtime or Airtel Money and dialing *149*10#, select option 3 –Gift and follow prompts or *100*2*7# select option 3 – Gift and follow prompts.

As a token of appreciation to esteemed customers, Airtel is offering 10 minutes and 100 MBs with a month-long validity to customers who have been on the Airtel Network for 10 or more years.

“We started this journey with 2.5 million customers in 2010 which has grown to 10 million. I would like to thank every one of you who has joined us on this incredible journey to include: customers, regulators, the government, the staff of Airtel and partners.

At Airtel Uganda, we strive for excellence and to be the most loved brand in the daily lives of Ugandans!” he concluded.

Airtel has integrated itself into the lives of Ugandans not only through vital telecom and digital services but as a partner to the government through being fully respectful and compliant to Uganda laws and regulations. The company was recognized as Uganda’s top taxpayer for 2018.