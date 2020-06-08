Upcoming dancer, entertainer and social media personality Mahany has been crowned the NBS Youth Voice winner for the month of May.

Mahany was crowned by musician Spice Diana during the #NBSYouthvoice finale. The glam laden finale was held on Saturday.

As expected, the hot dance battle mixed DJ Obzera saw the finalists bring out their best steps to Spice Diana’s favourite songs.

As one of the chief judges of the day, Spice Diana seemed to have been won over by the runner-up Vevo. However, the voting public continued to root for Mahany who took the day.

The two hour dance battle saw many viewers call in to express their favourite contestant as Mahany and Vevo competed for the crown.

Spice Diana urged parents and guardians not to discourage their children from exploring their non-academic talents. She said that it is possible to earn more than a living from their gifts but also change society.

Show hosts Lil Ollo and Oliviel with Henry and Shakira ensured that the finale was an exciting cap to a search that had taken all month.