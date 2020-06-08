By Phillip Mwebaza

Uganda has seen saw a drastic decrease in crime during the three months of the lock down but however, with the partial lifting of the lock down, many people are anticipating an increase in crime. Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan spokesperson, insists this will not be the case.

In an interview with the KPM spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the police is planning to partner with community Local Council leaders in order to help in combat crime in different areas.

“Local Council leaders are big crime fighters since they know almost everyone living in their area, a practice done through registration of community members.” Onyango explains.

Onyango says that the Local Council leaders will look out for suspects and work with police to cross check in their database about information concerning the suspected person and incase the person is a fugitive, he/she will be arrested.

“Local Council leaders have a reliable communication system in their communities and thus can track down suspected criminals since most of these criminals crisscross and steal from different areas.” Onyango says.

Onyango says that Police will increase patrols in the suburbs to track down criminals who work under cover of night or in isolated areas.

He says that, “We are going to get back to our pre covid19 agenda of protecting people and their property and this will only be made possible through partnering with different government agencies and the general public as we team up to fight crime.”

Onyango revealed that over 4000 cases had been registered for disobedience of lawful orders during the lockdown. High on the list of the crimes registered also were actions likely to lead to the spread of infectious diseases, Coronavirus in this case. There were also many reports of domestic violence which has been an issue of national concern.

“Police is offering counseling services to victims traumatized by acts of domestic violence which practice is conducted by our child and family protection unit officers.” Onyango says.

In an effort to curb the domestic violence vice, police is now sensitizing communities about domestic violence through television and radio shows in order to provide necessary information about the dangers of domestic violence.