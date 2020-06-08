The minister of ICT and National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba, has asked men to join the fight to end all forms of domestic violence against women.

She made the remarks after the reports indicated the increase in cases of gender based violence during the lockdown is triggered by a number of issues including men being reluctant.

“All forms of injuries are as a result of domestic violence, it’s regrettable and unacceptable. I want to remind the public that there should not be any justifiable excuse for domestic or gender based violence,”she said.

In a function organised by Nabakooba, she gave men a platform to participate in the fight against domestic violence.

“Violence against women is a mens’ issue because we are the women,we are the mothers, sisters, wives, daughters and friends whose lives are greatly affected by violence, “she said.

She said some men are not fulfilling their marital responsibilities.

“It’s men’s issue because men can speak out and stop it when male friends insult or relatives attack women. Men can decide to avoid the personal use of violence against women. We urge men to join the fight against domestic violence,”she said.

Pastor Solomon Mwesigye of Good News Ministries said lack of spirual gudinace had created a vacuum in the areas of solving some of the issues related to the domestic violence.