President Museveni will on Tuesday June 9,2020 preside over the National Heroes Day celebrations ‘scientifically’ from State House Entebbe.

The celebration will then be broadcast on television as guidelines against gatherings as a measure to combat the spread of the Coronavirus continue.

According to Shaban Bantariza who is the Deputy Executive Director of the Uganda Media Centre, a few people will be invited to State House and the rest of the country will country will catch the celebration on TV and radio stations starting 9am.

“A few people would be with the President in the State House and then he will address the nation via TV. But that is not the context of celebrating. We shall mark it from the comfort of our homes with masks on,” Bantariza said.

The celebration will be under the theme, “Celebrating a Memorable Day as we reflect on the selflessness of the heroes / heroines who put Nation above all else”

Minister for Presidency Esther Mbayo said that the Heroes Day annual event seeks to pay tribute to people who exemplified and defended the highest values of patriotism and sacrifice for the well-being of the country and its citizens.

“Among others, heroic values to be celebrated include proven integrity, patriotism and sacrifice, acts of bravery, setting a good example, truthfulness, and love for others,” Mbayo said.

Last year’s Heroes Day celebrations were held in Kasanje town council in Wakiso district under the theme, “Celebrating the courageous heroes that brought the peace and prosperity we are enjoying.”

