Government has put in place two mobile stations to enable bus and taxi drivers renew their driving permits as a requirement for Kampala Capital City Authority’s new registration guidelines.

As the registration of all Passenger Service Vehicles in Kampala continues, taxi and bus drivers were asked to present their current driving permits as one of the requirements.

Recently, the Ministry of Transport and Works Permanent Secretary, Bageya Waiswa announced that Face Technologies facility for issuing licences will remain closed until June 10, 2020.

However, according to the ministry’s spokesperson, Susan Kataike, in order not to inconvenience bus and taxi drivers who would wish to renew their driving licences or apply for new ones, they have put up two mobile stations to cater for them.

“Mobile stations will be available at Old Kampala Secondary School and Kitante Primary School to ease the process of renewing and applying for new permits for PSV operators,”Kataike said.

Last week, there were swarms of passengers stranded in various parks in the city, partly because there were few public transport means after many drivers of the buses and taxis failed to meet some of the conditions for the registration exercise.

Drivers are required to present a copy of the motor vehicle logbook, owner’s national ID, driver’s driving permit and national ID and an application for a route before being registered.

KCCA said that by Friday, a total of 3,444 taxis plying different routes throughout the country had been registered.